All set for 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srisailam

Kurnool: Srisailam temple is decked up to organise 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams from Thursday. In a press release on Wednesday, Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao stated that the 11-day fete would be organised by strictly following the Covid norms. On the occasion, the EO visited Venkata Puram, Nagalooti and other places in the hilly areas and inspected the arrangements being made to trekkers to Srisailam temple. He also inspected the water kiosks, Annadana and medical camps. The barefoot devotees would be served food and water throughout their trekking. He stated that necessary arrangements have been made to devotees trekking through the forest area. The medical camps have been set up to extend primary aid to devotees come by walk. Ointments and tablets would be kept in ready and the camps are being organised with the coordination of medical department, stated the EO.

The EO further said that sheds were also arranged at Kailasa Dwaram to the devotees so that they can take little rest. Even the pipeline from Kailasa Dwaram to Bheemuni Kolani was also laid to cater drinking water needs. Sintex water tanks with a capacity of 5,000 litres and another 20,000 litre capacity RCC water tanks have been arranged to quench the thirst of the devotees. A plan has been made to ensure 50,000 litres of water storage at Kailasa Dwaram, the EO said. Atmakur DFO Kiran, Deputy Range Officer S Chandrasekhar, Nagalooti Range Officer S Ramachandrudu and others accompanied the EO.