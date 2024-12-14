Live
Plans afoot to bring EPFO service at par with banking: LabourSecy
Subscribers of the retirement fund body EPFO may soon be able to get services at par with banking system and use ATMs to withdraw their claim amount, a top official said on Friday.
Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra told that focus right now in EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) is to improve the IT infrastructure. "While improvements are being seen in last few months, in January 2025 we will see more improvement coming in as a result of hardware upgradation," she said. The secretary said that the efforts are being made to bring systemic reforms that make processes easier and efficient.
