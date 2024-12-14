Live
HCLTech launches TechBee
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it is inviting applications for its TechBee programme, giving students the opportunity to start their careers after Class 12.
Hyderabad: HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it is inviting applications for its TechBee programme, giving students the opportunity to start their careers after Class 12.
The program is open to students from across India. Selected candidates will undergo 12 months of training with HCLTech. Upon successful completion, they are offered full-time jobs with the company and can pursue part-time higher education from prestigious institutions like BITS Pilani, IIIT Kottayam, SASTRA University and Amity University Online. Students with a background in mathematics or business mathematics are eligible to apply for technology roles.
Now in its eighth year, the TechBee program has successful students engaged in digital engineering, cloud, data science and AI roles across the company. For more details on qualifying marks, financial aid and counselling, visit: www.hcltechbee.com.
"Since 2017, the TechBee program has trained thousands of students, offering them job skills and opportunities to work on projects for leading global brands while continuing their education," said SubbaramanBalasubramanyan, Senior Vice President at HCLTech.