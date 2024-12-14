vivo unveils X200 series of mobiles

Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, on Friday unveiled its highly anticipated X200 series in India. Comprising the vivo X200 Pro and vivo X200, these new flagship smartphones set new benchmarks for photography, performance, and design. With industry-first features like a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400, and India’s first 6000 mAh Semi-Solid-State Battery, the X200 series empowers users to capture, perform, and excel like never before.

The new Pro model seamlessly combines cutting-edge imaging technology with exceptional durability and a sleek design, featuring a stunning quad-curved display and a slim profile.