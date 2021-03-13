All set for counting of votes in Tirupati, Chittoor

Tirupati/Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said that foolproof arrangements are in place for the smooth counting of votes for the corporation elections, at the SV Arts college here on Sunday.

Speaking to media along with Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu here on Saturday, the Commissioner said 27 rooms were provided in SV Arts College for taking up the counting separately of the votes of the 27 Divisions in the corporation which went to polling on March 10.

In all, 60 CCTV cameras were installed covering the 27 rooms where the counting of votes will be held also the veranda of the colleges, he said seeking the candidates and their agents to be present at 7 am at the strong room in the college for opening it in their presence for counting of votes.

He said as per the direction of State Election Commissioner (SEC) there will be no recounting if the winning margin is in double digit 10 and the returning office can accept recounting from any candidate if the winning margin is between 1 to 9.

Initially, the postal ballots will be taken for counting, he said, only four postal votes received so far against 9 issued. A media point was also set up in the college where officials would provide the details and results of counting of votes.

In Chittoor, the counting of votes for local bodies will be held at PVKN Government Degree College under the strict vigilance and security measures on Sunday, said Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath.

In view of sudden surge of corona cases in the city, all protocol regulations would be followed strictly by way of restricting the movement of the others into counting hall, he added.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, he enlisted all the steps taken for conducting the counting of votes in a highly effective manner. He said out of 50 divisions, election were held for 13 divisions only in which 37 divisions were declared unanimous.

Counting of postal ballot votes would be taken first and regular counting of votes would take place in 13 tables in the counting hall. At each table 1,000 votes would be taken for counting and no agent of any contesting candidates or political parties would be allowed into the counting hall without valid authentication, he added.

He said that recounting of votes would be entertained if the majority of the winning candidate would be below 9 votes.

DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said that 250 police security men would be deployed at the centres and section 144 would be enforced to go smoothly the process. After declaration of results, no rallies of winning candidate would be allowed in the city until lifting of section 144, he added.