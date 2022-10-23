All set for Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala tomorrow amid Diwali festival

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is all set to organise Diwali Asthanam at Tirumala shrine on the occasion of Deepavali festival in October 24. Sri Malayappa Swamy will receive special pooja in Sarvabhupala Vahanam in Ghanta Mandapam.



In the evening, Shri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will participate in the Sahasra Dipalankarana Seva and visit the devotees while procession through the Mada streets.

TTD has canceled Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva and Arjita Brahmotsavam services on 24th due to Diwali festival. Tomala and Archana services are performed privately.

Meanwhile, Tirumala is crowded with devotees with all the compartments filled and it would take 10 hours for darshans and three hours for special entrance darshan. As many as 62,203 people visited temple and 29,100 devotees tonsured their heads on Friday. The TTD has amassed Rs. 3.91 Crores.