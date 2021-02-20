All set for fourth phase of panchayat polls in Krishna district

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the fourth phase of panchayat elections in Nuzvid revenue division in Krishna district on Sunday.

The elections will be held in 275 village panchayats to elect sarpanches and 2,407 ward members. A total of 2,931 polling stations have been arranged for the polls to be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm on Sunday. The counting of votes will begin at 4 pm and results will be declared later.

The presiding officers, polling officers and other staff already reached the polling centres by Saturday evening. The elections will be held in 14 mandals in Nuzvid revenue division. The police have identified 143 sensitive and 106 hyper-sensitive polling stations and arranged heavy bandobust to prevent any untoward incidents.

More than 3,500 police personnel were drafted for the election duty. Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz on Saturday visited the polling material distribution centres in Vuyyur and Pamidimukkala villages and supervised the arrangements.

He instructed the officials to be on high alert and take measures for the peaceful conduct of polls. He made it clear that the State Election Commission would take stern action against the staff for not attending to the election duty.

Krishna District SP M Ravindranath Babu along with other officials monitored the bandobust arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling.

Earlier, the panchayat elections were conducted in the revenue divisions of Vijayawada, Gudivada and Machilipatnam and stage is set for the fourth phase of polls on Sunday. The SP visited Agiripalli, Nuzvid and Musunur mandals on Saturday and inspected the security arrangements.