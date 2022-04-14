All set for Kalyana Mahotsavam at Kadapa's Vontimitta temple, officials make all arrangements

A large scale arrangements are being made for the Kalyana Mahotsava to be held on Friday as part of the Brahmotsavam of Vontimitta Kodanda Ramaswamy in YSR Kadapa district. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam EO Jawahar Reddy, District Collector Vijayarama Raju and SP Anburajan inspected the venue set up for the Kalyana Mahotsava.

The Sita Rama's Kalyana Mahotsavam will be held on Friday night from 8 to 10 p.m. Sitaramula kalyanam is being organized for the first time in a permanent Kalyana venue.

TTD officials said arrangements have been made to ensure 52,000 devotees can participate in the event at a time to view the Mahotsavam.