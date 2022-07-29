All set for Polycet-2022 counselling from today

Guntur: All arrangements were made for conducting the counselling for admission into polytechnic colleges from Friday. According to official sources, counselling will be held at MBTS Polytechnic College at Nallapadu in Guntur city for the candidates of Guntur district. For the candidates of Palandu district, certificates verification will be held at JNTU Engineering College in Narasaraopet. For the candidates of Bapatla district, certificates verification will be held at Bapatla Polytechnic College in Bapatla.

Certificates verification of the candidates will be conducted from 1 to 10,000 ranks on July 29. From 10,001 to 25,000 rank, certificates verification will be held on July 30 and from 25,001 to 40,000 rank, certificates verification will be held on July 31.

For 40,001 to 55,000 ranks, certificates verification will be held on August 1, from 55,001 to 71,000 ranks certificates verification will be held on August 2. From 71,000 rank to 87,000 ranks, certificates verification will be on August 3 and from 87,001 to 1,04,000 ranks, certificates verification will be held on August 4. From 1,04,000 ranks to last rank, certificates verification will be held on August 5.

The candidates should produce processing payment fee receipt, AP Polycet 2022 receipt, SSC marks list, study certificates from 1 to 10th class, EWS certificate for OC candidates, who want to claim reservation, caste certificate, transfer certificate, basic information sheet, income and caste declaration by the candidate, memo (caste verification by the caste verification officer). The candidates participate in the web counselling from August 6 to 11.