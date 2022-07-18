All set for Prez poll in AP

Vijayawada: Amidst tight security, all arrangements are in place for conducting election to the post of President of India on Monday.

Election observer Chandrekar Bharti and election special officer Santosh Ajmeera reviewed the poll arrangements. The polling here would be one sided as the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP have announced their support to NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The officials have made arrangements to give necessary information to the MPs, MLAs and MLCs, who would be exercising their franchise.

The observers inspected the strong room where the ballot papers and boxes were stored. They also inspected the polling booth and polling compartment and enquired about the details of the agents of the candidates and instructed them to arrange necessary seating for them.

After going through security arrangements, the observers visited the control room.

Later, addressing the officials Chandrekar Bharti said the officials should ensure uninterrupted power supply and the whole voting process should be videographed.

Deputy CEO Venkateswara Rao, Assistant CEO Srinivasa Sastri, deputy secretaries of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council and others were present.