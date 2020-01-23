All set for Republic Day fete in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The district administration has been busy in preparing the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium for organising the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.



District Collector A Md Imtiaz while supervising the arrangements in the Stadium including the security for the VIPs participated in the advanced security liaison meeting under the aegis of the Police Commissionerate here on Thursday, suggested the police officials that foolproof arrangements must be made for the security of the programme in which Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would participate.

He said that all the invitees should be seated in their places by 8.30 am. "All the government employees should attend with the ID cards and duty passes," he said.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan would unfurl the national flag at 9 am on the premises of the stadium to mark the celebrations of the Republic Day in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice J K Maheswari, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, the Cabinet Ministers, people's representatives and a host of higher officials would present. There would be Army officers, NCC contingents and others would participate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsha Vardhan, elaborating the details of police bandobust at the stadium, said that there have been special arrangements for the entry of dignitaries and others and parking for their vehicles.

VVIPs, and AA pass holders would be allowed from the Gate 3 on the Food Court side, MLAs, MLCs, media representatives and A1 pass holders from Gate 4, all India service officers, B1 pass holders, freedom fighters Padma awardees, from Gate 2, school children from Gate 5 and the general public from Gate 6 would be allowed.





The parking has been provided for the school buses at Bishop Azaraiah school ground, Siddhartha School ground, government quarters and Swarajya Maidan. All India service officers could park their vehicles at Police Parade grounds.

Sub Collector Dhyan Chandra, Joint Collector-2 Mohan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of police Udaya Rani, ACPs, director of protocol Murali and others were present.

I&PR Commissioner visits: Information and Public Relations Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy on Thursday visited Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium to oversee the arrangements for forthcoming Republic Day celebrations.





He observed the tableaus of various departments, public address system and the arrangements for media coverage. He said that 14 tableaus of agriculture, housing, irrigation, medical and health, family welfare, Panchayat Raj, Rural development, Prohibition and Excise, SERP, animal husbandry, fisheries, forest, skill development, tourism, women and child welfare departments would participate in the Republic Day parade.

There would be live coverage on wide screens in the stadium and TVs also, he said. He was accompanied by additional director D Srinivas, chief engineer O Madhusudan, RIE Krishna Reddy, RJD L Swarnalata and others.