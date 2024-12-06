All set for Revenue Sadassulu from today

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said all arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of Revenue Sadassulu from December 6 to 8 in the district. He said the main objective of conducting the Sadassulu is to make villages free from land disputes and to resolve the long pending problems.

Lakshmisha organised a meeting with the officials and people’s representatives at the collectorate on Thursday and discussed on conducting the Revenue Sadassulu.

Later, briefing the media, collector said the officials would visit the villages and meet the people to resolve the pending issues. He said many land disputes may be in courts and that can be solved with the help of Revenue Sadassulu. He said the government will get feedback from the people after three days of Revenue Sadassulu.

NTR district in-charge minister Satya Kumar Yadav, virtually participating in the meeting, said the NDA government is conducting the Revenue Sadassulu to find a solution to the land disputes and other problems in the villages. Joint collector Nidhi Meena, MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Sriram Tataiah and K Srinivasa Rao and officials participated in the meeting.