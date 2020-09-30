All set for the distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

All set for the distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, October 1. The pension amount will distribute at the door step directly to 61.65 lakh beneficiaries across the state through village volunteers. Accordingly, the government has issued orders releasing Rs 1,497.88 crore. As many as, 34,907 new pensioners were included in the scheme and will be given the amount for the month and Rs. 8.52 crores excess amount was released.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat and Rural Development minister of Andhra Pradesh Peddyreddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the arrangements for distribution have been completed and told that the RBIS is being implemented across the state in the distribution of pensions.

The pensions will be disbursed directly to the beneficiaries through 2.52 lakh volunteers across the state. On the other hand, it is reported that the pension for welfare of military families would be distributed through volunteers from the upcoming month. The government has released Rs 42.35 lakh for 847 military welfare pensions.

However, the government has decided to continue geo-tagging of pensioners' photos instead of biometric amid Coronavirus regulations imposed amid increasing cases in Andhra Pradesh.