All set for Tirumala Brahmotsavams, TTD makes extensive arrangements

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made all the arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams. The officials of all the departments worked in coordination to conduct Brahmotsavams in grandeur and decorated the Tirumala streets with electric lights.



The Brahmotsavams will begin with Ankurarpanam on the 26th where there will be a procession of deities in the streets at 6 in the evening. The annual Brahmotsavam will begin with Dwajarohanam on the evening of the 27th. On the night of the 27th, Chief Minister Jagan will present silk robes to the diety.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made in the background of Brahmotsavam and Jagan's visit. TTD Security Officer Narasimha Kishore explained that strict security arrangements have been made for Srivari's annual Brahmotsavam with 5000 policemen. He explained that special queue lines have been arranged for the devotees to easily reach the gallery and urged devotees to co-operate.