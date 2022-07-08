All set for YSRCP plenary today, single menu for activists to party President

Commemorating the death anniversary of late CM YSR, YSRCP plenary meetings will be held for two days from today. Arrangements have been made for the YSRCP plenary meetings to be held in front of Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Friday and Saturday.



YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address these meetings while Vijayamma, the honorary president of the party, will also participate in these meetings, which will be attended by more than two lakh people. On the first day, five topics will be discussed Nd approved.



The plenary meeting will start at 8 am with registration of YSRCP party members from 8 am to 10 am. CM Jagan will unveil the party flag at 10:10 am followed by election of party president at 10.55 am. Later, YSRCP chief and CM Jagan will address.



Arrangements have been made on a large scale to provide tiffins, meals and snacks according to the same menu from the workers participating in the plenary to the president. Cooking materials, vegetables and goods needed to prepare them were arranged on a large scale.

The cooks were brought from Indupalli, Draksharamam and other areas. They started work from Thursday evening. Hot tiffins, meals and snacks will be served with traditional dishes of Rayalaseema, Coastal and Uttarandhra regions. Idli, Pongal, Upma, Mysore bajjis are served as tiffins on Friday and Saturday mornings. Meals will be served with 25 types of dishes including Vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals are prepared separately.