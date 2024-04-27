Telangana set up QF clash against Manipur

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh): Telangana came from behind to beat Sikkim 2-1 and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Friday.

Telangana thus finished Group H at the top of the table, with three wins in three. Sikkim ended up in second place with six points.

Telangana will meet Group A winners Manipur in the quarter-final on Sunday.

In the winner-take-all clash, Sikkim made the best possible start as they took the lead in the sixth minute after a series of defensive errors from Telangana. Sikkim skipper Akash Sundas took full advantage of a poor clearance which fell kindly onto his path before he tucked the ball home from point-blank range.

But Telangana's response was swift. They equalised just three minutes later thanks to a stunning 20-yard free-kick from defender Sahil Tamang. His right-footed curling strike went around the wall and into the top corner, leaving Sikkim goalkeeper Pranub Limboo with no chance even at full stretch.

After a blistering start with two goals in the first nine minutes, the contest cooled off a bit as both teams proceeded with caution. The onus was on Sikkim to find a winner as a draw would've been enough for Telangana to go through due to their superior goal difference.

But Sikkim failed to find that elusive winner and Shaik Sadaan's 76th-minute strike for Telangana killed them off.