All set for Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting in Vizianagaram today

Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra, which aimed to bring Telugu Desam Party into power in Andhra Pradesh, has concluded. To mark this occasion, the...

Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra, which aimed to bring Telugu Desam Party into power in Andhra Pradesh, has concluded. To mark this occasion, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is organising a grand public meeting called Yuva Galam Navasakam. The Vijayotsava meeting will be held at Polipalli, Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district.

The public meeting will serve as a platform for both the TDP and Jana Sena parties. It will be held in an area spanning 200 acres, with arrangements made for galleries to accommodate up to 6 lakh people.

The public meeting is scheduled to start at 3 pm, and it will be a significant event where the enthusiasm of the supporters will be showcased.

