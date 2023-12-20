Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
All set for Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting in Vizianagaram today
Highlights
Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra, which aimed to bring Telugu Desam Party into power in Andhra Pradesh, has concluded. To mark this occasion, the...
Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra, which aimed to bring Telugu Desam Party into power in Andhra Pradesh, has concluded. To mark this occasion, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is organising a grand public meeting called Yuva Galam Navasakam. The Vijayotsava meeting will be held at Polipalli, Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district.
The public meeting will serve as a platform for both the TDP and Jana Sena parties. It will be held in an area spanning 200 acres, with arrangements made for galleries to accommodate up to 6 lakh people.
The public meeting is scheduled to start at 3 pm, and it will be a significant event where the enthusiasm of the supporters will be showcased.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS