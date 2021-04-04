All set for ZPTC, MPTC polls on April 8

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz has said arrangements were in place for the peaceful conduct of ZPTC and MPTC elections in Krishna district on April 8.

He said the elections will be held for 41 ZPTCs and 648 MPTCs and the polling time is between 7 am and 5 pm.

Addressing a media conference at the camp office here on Saturday, the Collector said 2,409 polling stations were arranged and 20,04,417 lakh voters will exercise their franchise. He said the men voters are 9,91,054 and women voters are 10,13,253 and 110 are others. He said candidates for two ZPTC posts and 69 MPTC posts were elected unanimously.

He informed that 159 candidates are in fray for ZPTC posts and 1,631 candidates are in fray for MPTC posts. Imtiaz said the campaign for the election will end at 5 pm on April 6.

Giving details of polling staff, he said 46 returning officers, 46 assistant returning officers, 3,150 presiding officers 3,152 assistant presiding officers and 8,335 staff was drafted for the polling duty. He said 11,883 ballot boxes were kept ready and training classes will be completed on April 6.

Imtiaz said of the total 49 mandals in Krishna district, the elections will be held for only 41 mandals. Elections in the mandals of Machilipatnam, Penamaluru and Jaggaiahpet were stalled due to the merger of villages. Candidates were elected unopposed in Unguturu and mandavalli mandals.