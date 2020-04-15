All temples in Chittoor closed till May 3

Chittoor: All the temples in the district will be closed till May 3 following the extension of lockdown period due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Commissioner for Endowments has also issued in this regard on Tuesday. According to Endowments Assistant Commissioner J Ekambaram, Varasiddivinayaka swamy temple, Kanipakam, Ardhagiri temple, Srikalahasthi and others would be closed until the end of lockdown.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, he said that admission to the devotees would strictly be restricted in the temples.

However, he said the archakas of respective temples would perform daily rituals as per the prescribed guidelines and customs of the respective temples without entertaining the entry of devotees.

He further said under Dhopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme, 84 archakas were paid Rs.5,000 each in the district adding that there was no crunch for funds to undertake the developmental schemes.

He stressed that the archakas should invariably follow the social distancing and mask wearing a must.