All the states appreciate AP as it ranks first in conducting COVID-19 tests: MP Mithun Reddy

YSR Congress MP Mithun Reddy said Andhra Pradesh stood top and remained ideal for other states in implementing the lockdown and measures being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received all praises from all the states for taking steps to control the corona. MP Mithun Reddy said on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country in conducting coronavirus tests. The national media is congratulating CM Jagan with the announcement made by ICMR over the implementation of lockdown and conducting the tests.

The Chief Minister has been above all other states in helping farmers. "We have appealed to the central government to relax the FRBM (monetary management) and provide relief to industries and the poor. As well as assist medical infrastructure. We hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take mitigation after the video conference on Monday.

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu's politics are not right during this crisis. Chandrababu is unable to digest the CM Jagan's success and praises he is receiving all over the country. He is frustration for not being able to make his son the chief minister.

While the state has recorded 56 new cases till Wednesday taking the tally to 813 including 129 recovered and 24 deaths. The state has said to be conducted 41,512 tests across the country with 830 per one million population. On the other hand, the government is acquiring all possible equipment to contain the corona be it rapid testing kits, thermal screening kits Truenat machines and etc.