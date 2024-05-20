  • Menu
6 sheep and 2 goats were killed by lightning.

Nagarkurnool : In Nagar Kurnool Mandal, near Ganyagula village, two goats and six goats of a shepherd named Venkataiah of Bondalapalli were killed by lightning in the evening. About 1 lakh property has been damaged, he said. Venkataiah begged the government to help.

