- Achievement of Congress in last one year is 'big zero': Karnataka BJP President
- Strict action will be taken if adulterated food items are sold
- 6 sheep and 2 goats were killed by lightning.
- Indian mixed relay team breaks national record, wins gold in Asian Relays
- IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma incident: Broadcaster says committed to protecting players’ privacy
- Congress jailed me 20 times, says its ally Akhil Gogoi in Assam
- Taking wickets is key to stopping batters from big totals in T20s, says Harbhajan Singh
- Cyber DSP Giri Kumar reassured cyber victims
- At 59 per cent, Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency records highest-ever turnout: EC
- Odisha records 60.87 pc voter turnout
Nagarkurnool : In Nagar Kurnool Mandal, near Ganyagula village, two goats and six goats of a shepherd named Venkataiah of Bondalapalli were killed by...
Nagarkurnool : In Nagar Kurnool Mandal, near Ganyagula village, two goats and six goats of a shepherd named Venkataiah of Bondalapalli were killed by lightning in the evening. About 1 lakh property has been damaged, he said. Venkataiah begged the government to help.
