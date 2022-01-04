Alla hails move to form third civic body in Guntur district

Guntur: In addition to the existing Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation, a third municipal corporation - Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation - will be coming up in Guntur district very soon.

The government has begun an exercise to form the municipal corporation, It sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore for the development of infrastructure in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri municipal corporation and took up several development works to develop infrastructure. Once Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation is formed, the civic body will get funds for the development of infrastructure from the Union Ministry of Urban Development under various schemes and drinking water supply will be improved. The civic body will take care of civic problems of the people.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed the move of the government to form Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation. "Internal roads will be developed. Amaravati is one of the capitals in the three capitals in the State. Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation will get protected drinking water and underground drainage facility. Urban Health Centres, hospitals, schools and colleges will come up in the new municipal corporation. If infrastructure is developed, public transport system will develop. The civic body will get elected body," the MLA said.