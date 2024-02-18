  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alla Nani distributes party post order forms to cadre

Alla Nani distributes party post order forms to cadre
x
Highlights

In a significant development, former Deputy CM and honorable legislator of Eluru, Mr. Alla Nani, along with other YSR Congress Party leaders,...

In a significant development, former Deputy CM and honorable legislator of Eluru, Mr. Alla Nani, along with other YSR Congress Party leaders, distributed party post order forms to elected leaders in Eluru Constituency. This move was in accordance with the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The distribution ceremony was attended by various party members, including Eluru YSR Congress Party District President, City Presidents and Committees, Youth Presidents and City Committees, Women Presidents and Committees, SC Presidents and Committees, BC Presidents and Committees, Minority Presidents and Committees, ST Presidents and Committees, Trade Union Presidents and Committees, Weaver Workers Presidents and Committees, and Seva Dal Presidents and Committees.

President of Eluru YSR Congress Party, Mr. Boddhani Srinivas, expressed his gratitude towards Mr. Alla Nani for his guidance and support. Additionally, Mr. Alla Nani, who also serves as the Chairman of Eluru Urban Development Authority (EUDA), emphasized the importance of party unity and cooperation in achieving the goals set forward by the Chief Minister.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X