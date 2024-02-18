Alla Nani distributes party post order forms to cadre

In a significant development, former Deputy CM and honorable legislator of Eluru, Mr. Alla Nani, along with other YSR Congress Party leaders, distributed party post order forms to elected leaders in Eluru Constituency. This move was in accordance with the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The distribution ceremony was attended by various party members, including Eluru YSR Congress Party District President, City Presidents and Committees, Youth Presidents and City Committees, Women Presidents and Committees, SC Presidents and Committees, BC Presidents and Committees, Minority Presidents and Committees, ST Presidents and Committees, Trade Union Presidents and Committees, Weaver Workers Presidents and Committees, and Seva Dal Presidents and Committees.



Delete Edit

President of Eluru YSR Congress Party, Mr. Boddhani Srinivas, expressed his gratitude towards Mr. Alla Nani for his guidance and support. Additionally, Mr. Alla Nani, who also serves as the Chairman of Eluru Urban Development Authority (EUDA), emphasized the importance of party unity and cooperation in achieving the goals set forward by the Chief Minister.

