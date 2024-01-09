Alla Nani initiates development projects in several divisions in Eluru

Alla Nani, during his visit to the 47th, 48th, 49th, and 50th divisions, initiated several development projects. In the 47th division, he initiated the construction of 17 roads and 3 drainages, with an estimated cost of 94 lakhs. In the 48th division, 9 roads and 10 drainages were planned, with an estimated cost of 90 lakhs.

Similarly, in the 49th division, the construction of 24 roads and 4 drainages was initiated, with an estimated cost of 1.15 crores. In the 50th division, 6 roads, 1 drainage, and 1 social building were planned, with an estimated cost of 94.12 lakhs.

Overall, a total of 56 roads, 18 drainages, and one community hall were laid down across these four divisions, amounting to a total cost of 3.93 crores. These development works aim to improve the infrastructure and facilities in the respective divisions, benefiting the local communities.







