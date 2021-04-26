Alla Nani reviews on Covid situation, says No shortage of Remdesivir Injections in govt. hospitals

Andhra Pradesh State Health Minister Alla Nani has directed medical officers to focus on wastage of oxygen and overcome it. On Monday he conducted a review on coronavirus preventive measures. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister clarified that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in government hospitals.

He revealed that hospitals with 40 beds will be allowed as covid centers and directed that tests be conducted on all primary contacts. The minister said that the steps have been taken to get the test results within 24 hours. Minister Alla Nani directed officials that steps be taken to allocate the beds within three hours of calling 104.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has started oxygen auditing in hospitals. It was decided to calculate the oxygen supply to the hospitals and ordered an audit on how many tanks of oxygen were used in the hospital.

According to the medical department, 330 tonnes of oxygen is required for daily needs. At present, only 290 tonnes of oxygen is available. The authorities have begun efforts to improve the oxygen supply. The government is making changes to oxygen cylinders and nitrogen tankers.

It is learnt that hospitals are being supplied with oxygen from 42 oxygen filling stations in the state. The government has already handed over the responsibility of oxygen supply to Joint Collectors at the district level while the oxygen is being supplied to the state from Bhubaneswar, Bellary and Visakhapatnam.