Alla Nani visits Tirupati coronavirus hospital, says medical services at SVIMS are satisfactory

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani visited Tirumala temple on Thursday during a VIP darshan and received blessings from the temple priests. After a breakfast in Tirumala, the minister visited Tirupati covid hospital and inquired about the facilities at the hospital. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that Coronavirus cases were declining in Chittoor district and asserted that the doctors were taking all precautions as per the directions of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Coronavirus diagnostic tests are being conducted in our state in a way that is unheard of in the cou ntry," he said. He said that despite spending thousands of crores of rupees, strict measures were being taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus. He said that Tirupati covid hospital was inspected as per the directions of the CM and claimed to have spoken personally with the victims. Minister Alla Nani revealed that the medical services at SVIMs are better.

In the media health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh health department on Wednesday, as many as 10,128 new coronavirus cases have been reported taking the tally to 1,86,461. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health department, 8729 persons have recovered from covid-19 and discharged while 77 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 104354 people have been discharged and 1681 people have died so far while as many as 80,426 patients are taking the treatment at various covid hospitals. When it comes to tests, 60,576 samples were tested on Wednesday.