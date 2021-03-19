Alla Ramakrishna Reddy dares Chandrababu Naidu to face CID probe if not guilty

Amaravati: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy challenged TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana to attend the inquiry of CID officials in Amaravati 'land scam', if they are not guilty.

It may be noted that the CID officials issued notices to Chandrababu Naidu and , Narayana and complainant Ramakrishna Reddy to attend inquiry on separate dates.

The MLA who filed the complaint alleging grabbing assigned lands from Dalits in Amaravati capital region attended the CID inquiry in Vijayawada on Thursday and gave his version to the CID officials. The MLA was closeted with the CID officials for more than two-and-a-half hours. The officials are said to have asked him about the minute details of the lands allegedly taken by the benamis of Chandrababu Naidu and minister Narayana.

Later, speaking to media persons, the YSRCP MLA said more than 500 acres of assigned land in Mangalagiri constituency and 3,500 acres of assigned land of Dalits in Tadikonda constituency was taken forcibly by the then state government by threatening the Dalits in one way or other. The MLA said real estate brokers and politicians threatened the Dalits to give away their lands or else they will suffer a loss. With no other alternative, most of the Dalits gave away their assigned lands to the real estate brokers and benamis of political leaders, he alleged.

He said after the assigned lands were taken over, the municipal and urban development department issued a GO on these lands sidestepping the revenue department to change the rules in favour of buyers. He alleged that former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Narayana influenced the officials to change the rules in favour of them. He said that he submitted note files of officials to the CID officials on the shady transactions in assigned lands.

Ramarkrishna Reddy said most of the people are demanding the government to return their land and they were ready to cultivate them. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy provided protection to Dalits and assigned lands by bringing GO 316.

Referring to the argument of TDP leaders how can the MLA complain on behalf of Dalits, he said as per CrPC Section 39, any one can lodge a complaint on behalf of Dalits in atrocity cases. Stating that former chief minister and ministers snatched six types of lands of Dalits including ex servicemen in Amaravati capital region, he said the TDP leaders should be punished for forcibly taking away the lands of Dalits.

Citing quash petition filed by TDP leaders in High Court, the MLA said that Chandrababu is trying to escape from the case on one or the other way by using the systems.