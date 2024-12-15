OakTree School Celebrates Eight Years of Success, Announces Future Expansion

OakTree School International, established in 2017, is redefining early education with its unique approach to learning. As it celebrates its eighth academic year, the school continues to cater to students from Playgroup to Grade 5 with an integrated, activity-based curriculum that prioritizes student engagement and holistic growth.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Principal and Director Gayatri Rao, who brings 16 years of educational experience, the school fosters a stress-free yet dynamic learning environment. This year, it is set to introduce a Montessori classroom, aligning with its mission to provide personalized and nurturing education that meets the developmental needs of young learners.

OakTree School’s curriculum strikes a balance between academics and extracurricular activities, offering students opportunities to explore their talents in areas such as classical and western dance, yoga, and Kungfu. This comprehensive approach ensures that students not only excel in academics but also develop essential life skills and creative abilities.

The school’s commitment to nurturing talent was evident at its 7th Annual Opera, held on December 14th. The event, featuring performances from students across all grades, was a vibrant celebration of creativity and teamwork. Chief Guest Smt. Aparna Surabhi graced the occasion, delivering an inspiring speech that emphasized the role of parents and educators in shaping young minds with care and dedication.

Looking ahead, Principal Gayatri Rao shared ambitious plans to expand the school’s offerings up to Grade 10 in the near future. With a focus on innovative teaching methodologies and an ever-evolving curriculum, OakTree School aims to remain at the forefront of holistic education.

As it enters a new phase of growth, OakTree School International continues to inspire confidence in parents and students alike, promising an enriching educational journey that prepares children for a bright future.