Allagadda MLA and Nandyala MP candidates campaign in R. Jambuladinne village

Allagadda MLA candidate Sri Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani) and Nandyala MP candidate Sri Pocha recently took part in an election campaign road show in R. Jambuladinne village of the Allagadda constituency. The focus of their campaign was on the development and welfare initiatives being carried out by the government.

During the campaign, both candidates emphasized the need for continued support for development and welfare programs in the region. They highlighted the various initiatives that have been implemented by the government to improve the lives of the people, particularly the poor and marginalized.

Sri Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani) and Sri Pocha also spoke about the importance of voting for the YCP in the upcoming elections, expressing confidence that the party will be able to secure a victory once again. They urged the local residents to support the YCP by casting their votes for the fan symbol.

The campaign rally was attended by a large number of local public representatives, leaders, activists, and supporters of the YCP. The participants expressed their support for the government's efforts towards development and welfare, and pledged to work towards ensuring a victory for the YCP in the upcoming elections.





