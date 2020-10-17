Allagadda police arrest 3 inter-state burglars 

Kurnool: The Allagadda police on Saturday arrested 3 interstate burglars and seized ornaments, a two-wheeler and two mobiles worth Rs 12.30 lakh from their possession. Producing the accused before media at the Ved Vyas Auditorium, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said the burglars Yerukala Nallabothula Nagappa aiias Raju alias Nagaraju, a resident of Anantapur district, Yerukala Nallabothula Lavanya alias Sudha and Yerukala Nallabothula Prameela, both residents of Gajulapalli in Mahanandi mandal of Kurnool district, by forming a gang used to burgle locked houses. They also stole Hundi collections from temples besides gold and silver ornaments of deities. The trio involved in several thefts in temples in Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Prakasam districts and 23 cases have been filed against them, said Fakkeerappa.



Allagadda Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pothu Raju has formed a team comprising Sirivella Circle Inspector M Chandrababu Naidu and SIs of Sirivella, Rudravaram and Gospadu and took up investigation, the SP stated.

During investigation, the trio were taken into custody at Gajulapalli village in Mahanandi mandal on Friday. During interrogation, the trio confessed to their crimes. Besides arresting them, 164 grams of golden, 15.36 kg of silver ornaments, a cash of Rs 23,780, a motorbike and two mobiles were seized, all worth Rs 12,30,780, stated the SP.

Dr Fakkeerappa lauded the officials for cracking the case in no time. He also gave commendation certificates for their efficiency. IPS trainee officer Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, Allagadda DSP Pothu Raju, Sirivella Circle Inspector M Chandrababu Naidu and Sub Inspector were present at the press conference.