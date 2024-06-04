Alliance LS candidate wins with a huge majority

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha alliance candidate M Sribharat won with a huge majority against YSRCP candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi in 2024 polls.

The LS candidate emerged victorious with a majority of 2,27,542 lakh votes.

Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi secured 1,95,957 votes, while Sribharat garnered 4,23,499 votes.

In the 2019 elections, Jana Sena Part Lok Sabha candidate VV Lakshminarayana registered 2.6 lakh votes by contesting alone.

Following the alliance stitched in 2024 polls, the BJP-TDP-JSP leaders expected over 2 lakh majority.

In alignment with their expectations, Sribharat garnered 4.23 lakh of votes.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Congress MP candidate Pulusu Satya Reddy received 14,635 votes, while Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul registered 3,638 votes.

Satya Reddy, KA Paul and B Chalamaji with 2,560 votes were among the MP candidates who secured four-digit votes. The rest of the candidates were confined to three-digit votes.

As many as 33 candidates were in the fray in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, while 2,508 voters opted for NOTA.