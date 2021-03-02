Allot captive mines to VSP, stop privatisation: Trade unions

Ongole : The leaders of Central Trade Unions demanded that the Union government stop privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant and allocate captive mines for it to overcome losses.

They also requested the people to extend support to the State-wide strike call given by the Central Trade Unions on March 5 and make it a success. In a press meet held by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Vedika in the Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan on Monday, AITUC State president R Raveendranath condemned the the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant by the Union government.

He said that they are giving the call to conduct the strike on March 5 against the Union government's decision and will organise meetings and rallies on March 3 and 4 at district, Assembly constituencies, mandal and town levels to motivate the public to voluntarily participate in the strike.

He called the youth to participate in large numbers in the movement to protect the Vizag Steel Plant and prove 'VisakhaUkku- Andhrula Hakku' again. CITU district secretary G Srinivasa Rao said that the privatisation of VSP is part of the massive plan to disinvest all PSUs in the country.

He requested the YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena and other parties along with the left parties to support the State-wide strike.

IFTU district secretary R Mohan, YSRTU district secretary Veeraswamy Reddy, AITUC district secretary PVR Chowdary and others also participated in the programme.