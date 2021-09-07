Allow Ganesh festival in public places: BJP

Nellore: BJP leaders staged a rally here on Monday demanding the government to allow Ganesa Chaturthi festival in public places. Members of Ganesh Utsav Samithi and others took out a rally from TVS Kalyan Sadan up to Venkatagiri Rajah's College Centre.

Earlier, the Samiti members conducted a meet at Kalyan Sadan and discussed the issues of arranging small Ganesh idols in all streets in a simple way as usual following Covid restrictions.

Majority members felt that there was no problem in organising the festival in public places as citizens are accustomed to follow the guidelines. The Samiti finally resolved to arrange idols in public places for worshipping God during Ganesh Navratri.

Samiti honorary president Bayya Vasu, general secretary P Surendra Reddy, treasurer AVR Mohan Rao and archakas were present.

Further, the leaders organised a protest at the Collectorate and slammed the ruling party for imposing restrictions on the festivals of Hindu gods. The government was allowing gatherings at liquor shops, public places, shopping malls and other places and asked why the government is restricting the Ganesh Navratri festival. They said this was an attack on the Hindu community.

They demanded an explanation from the government even as classes are being conducted for students and how the infection spreads when festivals are conducted in open places.

They also condemned arrest of BJP leaders across the state who have been demanding allowing festivals in public places. BJP senior leaders P Surendra Reddy, Midathala Ramesh, B Srinivasulu, B Vijaya Kumar, Y Rajesh, Yaswant Singh and M R Gowd were present.