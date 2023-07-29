Allow no one near Godavari ghats: Collector

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari flood level at Dowleswaram barrage reached 13.9 feet at 6 pm on Friday and 4,000 cusecs of water was released to delta canals and 13,00,652 cusecs into the sea. The second warning is in effect. The officials said flood is gradually receding.

At Bhadrachalam, flood level was recorded at 51.80 feet and second warning is in force there.

The officials of Water Resources Department, who predicted water flow from upper areas, said the flood level may be stable for a day. Godavari flood submerged Kovvur Goshpadakshetra. In some places, the canals are flowing rapidly, touching the banks.

East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha ordered the officials not to allow anyone into Godavari ghats. Irrigation officials of Polavaram lower region were alerted. Although it is receding at Bhadrachalam, flood is increasing in Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district due to the tributary Sabari waters.

The officials are regularly checking roads from Vijjeswaram to Polavaram. Water of Gani Pothuraju pond in Kesavaram of Mandapet mandal is flowing from the causeway and Kesavaram-Rajamahendravaram motorists faced difficulties.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that precautionary measures have been taken in view of the massive floodwater being collected at Cotton Barrage and 13.1 lakh cusecs of water being released downstream. People have been warned to be alert as low-lying areas are likely to be flooded. She said that orders have been issued alerting revenue, police, irrigation, fire, fisheries, municipal, panchayat raj and other departments.

Madhavi Latha said that proper directions have been issued for the protection of cattle in Lanka areas of River Godavari. Flood control rooms have been set up at district, divisional and mandal levels. People can call the control room number of the district Collectorate - 8977935609, RDO (Rajahmundry) 0883-2442344, RDO (Kovvuru) - 9440295493. She appealed to people not to come to Godavari Ghats for selfies.

The Collector appealed people of low-lying and flood-prone areas to voluntarily move to safer areas. She said that they were given directions on the arrangements to be made at the rehabilitation centres. The officials were ordered to keep food items, medicines, and boats in the rehabilitation centres.

Relief camps have been arranged at Brahmapuri Elementary School, Masakapalli ZP School, Vanapalli and Vadapalli ZP High School.