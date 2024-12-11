After Drama Over Eknath Shinde’s Chief Minister Race, Maharashtra Cabinet Formation Faces New Tensions

Live
Just In
After Eknath Shinde’s CM drama, tensions rise over Maharashtra Cabinet formation as allies demand top ministries. Fadnavis faces challenges in portfolio allocation.
Mumbai: After weeks of suspense, Eknath Shinde took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, bringing an end to the drama surrounding whether he would step aside and hand over the Chief Minister's chair to Devendra Fadnavis. The decision was made, but now, the focus shifts to the next big challenge for the BJP-led government: Maharashtra Cabinet formation.
The Battle for Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios
Sources revealed that Eknath Shinde may not be present in Delhi when Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar from the NCP meet with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the Maharashtra Cabinet portfolio allocation. Tensions are running high as the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, which make up the Mahayuti coalition, prepare for what could be a rocky road to finalizing the cabinet. The key question: which party gets which ministries?
The Stakes in Maharashtra Cabinet Row
An overall framework for Maharashtra Cabinet decision was reached last month, with the BJP securing 22 portfolios, the Shiv Sena around 12, and the NCP about 9. However, sources suggest each ally is demanding top positions in return for their support, fueling the Maharashtra Cabinet row.
The Maharashtra Cabinet formation news is expected to make headlines in the coming days as Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP navigate these negotiations. With each ally seeking to secure lucrative ministries, the cabinet formation process could prove to be a significant challenge for the newly-formed government.