Winter Session of Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die

Bhubaneswar: The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly ended as Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the house sine die on Wednesday after the completion of 12 working days.

The second session of the 17th Odisha Assembly which commenced on November 26 was scheduled to continue till December 31.

The House was supposed to run for 30 days during the winter session of Odisha Assembly.

During the Winter Session of the Assembly, a supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 crore was passed on December 5.

Besides, two more bills including the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024, were passed during the winter session of the Assembly.

As many as 10 private members' bills have been tabled in the House during the session.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal members alleged that the ruling party ended the session in a haste as it feared of getting cornered by the opposition parties over several issues of grave importance in this session.

The House witnessed heated exchanges of words between opposition parties and the ruling BJP on several occasions during the Winter Session of the Assembly.

The opposition BJD and the Congress members tried to corner the state government over different contentious issues such as the ongoing multipurpose Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh, tragic death of three tribals due to consumption of Mango kernel in Kandhamal district and non-payment of salary to Mission Shakti Support staff.

The opposition created huge ruckus in the house over these issues prompting Speaker Padhy to adjourn the house multiple times on different occasions.

Besides, the Assembly on the last day of Winter Session also witnessed huge uproar over the issues related to the ongoing protest in Bhubaneswar by the support staff under the Mission Shakti department and the shifting of East Coast Railway’s Waltair division to the new South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone.



