Alluri museum opened by Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited Pandrangi village, Padmanabham zone and laid foundation stone for a slew of development works on Monday.

At Pandrangi, the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Alluri museum was inaugurated by the Minister built at a cost of Rs.2 crore.

Later, as part of the developmental works, concrete roads were laid at a cost of Rs 44.50 lakh. Besides, a Secretariat building worth Rs 1.26.50 crore was inaugurated as part of the development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said more development works were in store at Padmanabham mandal, including Pandrangi bridge wherein Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing the mandal.

