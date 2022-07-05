Alluri's bravery inspiring, says Collector Madhavi Latha

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said the bravery of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, who sacrificed his life in the freedom struggle, is inspiring.

On 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, many dignitaries paid their respects by participating in a district-level programme officially organised by the government at the Alluri statue on Godavari Bund here on Monday.

The Collector said that Alluri's initiative, self-confidence and self-belief were invaluable in the struggle for independence. She said that efforts will be made to establish a photo exhibition so that Alluri's bravery and patriotism can be known to future generations.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RUDA Chairperson Sharmila Reddy, YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar, Alluri Sitarama Raju Youth Association president Padala Veerabhadra Rao, secretary Ch Sivannarayana and others were present.