Alternative lands to those rejected house sites

Vijayawada: Special secretary to government, housing, BM Diwan Mydeen said that 30.30 lakh house site pattas have been given to the beneficiaries in the state. Out of them, around 50,000 beneficiaries requested that they be provided alternate land instead of the land given to them due to various reasons like they are faraway from their place of living and nearer to burial grounds.

In a statement, the special secretary said when the matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently, he directed the officials to ensure hundred per cent satisfaction among beneficiaries.

Hence, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, district collectors were asked to identify alternative land, if necessary through land acquisition, to provide house sites to the beneficiaries and ensure cent per cent satisfaction among beneficiaries.