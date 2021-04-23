Amalapuram: 5 arrested for pilfering ONGC white oil

AMALAPURAM: The police nabbed four accused and searching for two others who have stolen white oil from GS-15 oil well of ONGC in Vasalatippa village on Thursday.

Disclosing the details at a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhava Reddy said along with the four accused, one person who purchased the white oil was also arrested.

The arrested persons are--Gudala Ramesh (34) of Doddipatla village inYalamachili mandal of West Godavari district, Chilakalapudi Govind (40) of Vasalatippa village, Uppalagupta mmandal, Donga Balaji Sai (23) of Komkapalli village of Amalapuram rural mandal, Chilakalapudi Raju(32) of Vodalarevu village of Allavaram mandal and Rachakonda Venkateswara Rao (43) of Pasarlapudilanka of Mamidikuduru mandal in East Godavari district.

The police are searching for two other accused Pydi Ravi Kumar of Ponnamanda village and Veeramallu

Deva of Etrikona village in Malipuram mandal.

DSP Madhava Reddy further added that some persons are stealing the white oil from ONGC well through a pipe. The accused also stole white oil in January this year.

This theft took place on April 14 this year. Rural inspector G Suresh Babu, sub-inspector U Venkateswara Rao, assistant sub-inspector BalaKrishna, head constable B Ramachandra Rao, constables Subba Raju, L Srinu, Haribabu and Arjun participated in the investigation.