Amalapuram: Farmers dependent on Sileru for Rabi water needs

Amalapuram(Dr BR Ambedkar |Konaseema district): The Irrigation officials are drawing 8,000 cusecs of water from Sileru reservoir and Polluru reservoir to supply to paddy fields for the second crop. This is a needy hour to supply water to paddy field to save the crops, but the farmers are facing hardships in getting water to their fields. The water level in River Godavari is decreasing due to reduced inflows and it adversely affected the rabi crop.

Every year irrigation officials used to give Godavari water to three deltas like eastern, western and central in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. Farmers urged the Collectors of Godavari region to give priority to them in order to save their rabi crop and to develop the cross bunds and remove weeds in the canals. The farmers expressed anguish as Rabi crop has been totally dried up due to low levels of water in Godavari. Some section of farmers alleged that owing to lack of summer action plan by the Irrigation officials, they are adversely affected in the rabi season. They criticised that the officials concerned are not taking any action regarding rabi crops.

The district Collectors of Godavari region ordered the Irrigation officials to supply adequate water and no farmers should suffer for want of water even for a single acre. They instructed the Irrigation officials to take necessary steps for supplying water and meeting the needs of the farmers, who are cultivating land during rabi season. The government has issued instructions to AP Genco to ensure water supply to fields. Water is required to the paddy fields till April first week. As per the directives of the State government, the AP Genco officials released irrigation water to save paddy crops in Rabi season in Godavari region. AP Genco officials said that 2,500 cusecs of water was already released to Godavari ayacut from Sileru reservoir and 4,300 cusecs of water from Polluru reservoir.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla instructed the officials to make use of all water resources. He said that due to the formation of cross bund, it will be possible to store water in its infalling medium, minor, and revenue drains during rabi season.

He directed the officials to take necessary steps to help farmers to cultivate crops during rabi season. He instructed Irrigation officials to take necessary steps for supplying water and meeting the needs of the farmers who are cultivating the land during rabi season.