Amara Raja founder Ramachandra Galla receives Mahatma Award

Tirupati: Founder of Amara Raja Group Dr Ramachandra N Galla has been recognised with the esteemed Mahatma Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Mahatma Award is the highest honour for social impact leaders and change-makers, who are working towards making this world a better place.

The Mahatma Award was presented to Ramachandra Galla by Former Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi along with eminent writer Nayantara Sehgal, founder of Mahatma Award Amit Sachdeva, and Rajashree, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Centre for Rural Development and Community Initiative on October 1 in New Delhi.

The award is supported by the Aditya Birla Group and since its inception, has honoured more than 250 change making organisations and impact leaders across various categories and sectors.

Some of the notable past recipients are Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Sabana Azmi among others.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the award, Galla said that this recognition reinforces their commitment to driving business success and creating a positive and lasting impact on society.