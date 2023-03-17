Amarajeevi is role model for youngsters: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that separate Telugu State was achieved with a fast unto death by Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu, to keep up the self-respect of Telugu people. He offered floral tributes to the statue of Potti Sreeramulu at Atmakur bus stand here on Thursday.

Later addressing the gathering, he said that Sreeramulu took part in many movements during freedom struggle and sacrificed his life in the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi for separate Telugu State. This led to the creation of linguistic States across the country, he added.

The Collector said it is a matter of pride for all that Sreeramulu was a native of the district and it is called after the great personality. Today's youth should take inspiration from the ideals of Amarajeevi and shape their life.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, NUDA Chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath and others were present on the occasion.