MSMEs to drive growth, global integration in AP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is accelerating its push to build a broad-based industry-led economy, with the State government preparing to launch 70 new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Parks in January, as part of a larger plan to establish such parks across all 175 Assembly constituencies.

The initiative is anchored in a ‘plug-and-play’ model, keeping ready essential infrastructure, including power, water, internal roads and utilities, thus reducing entry barriers for small businesses and ensuring decentralised investment. Officials said the objective is to ensure that industrial growth is no longer confined to a few urban clusters but spreads far into rural and semi-urban areas. At the heart of the programme is the government’s ‘One family, one entrepreneur’ initiative that seeks to foster a culture of enterprise at the household level. The policy aims to convert livelihood aspirations into sustainable businesses, positioning MSMEs as engines of employment, income generation, and inclusive growth.

In November, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an MSME Park at Peddaerlapadu in Prakasam district and virtually launched or laid the foundation stones for 49 other MSME Parks across 17 districts. The projects, implemented by the Industries Department and spread over 868 acres, involve an investment of Rs 873 crore and support 1,597 MSME units.

Beyond infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh has focused on strengthening enterprise capabilities through the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, under which the State is implementing a structured Strategic Investment Plan. The initiative targets productivity, competitiveness, and resilience through reforms in access to credit, skilling, technology adoption, market linkages, and ease of doing business.

In 2025, MSMEs in the State made significant progress in global market integration, supported by buyer–seller meets and international engagement platforms. More than 1,150 MSMEs gained exposure to overseas markets, while over 250 memoranda of understanding were signed, opening new windows for trade and export opportunities. The November Buyer–Seller Summit drew sizeable international buyers, reinforcing confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s MSME ecosystem.

Looking ahead to 2026, the government plans to deepen global partnerships, expand export facilitation, and strengthen value addition, particularly in agriculture and horticulture. With regions like Rayalaseema emerging as hubs for high-value crops, the MSME strategy increasingly links rural production with global value chains. Officials said the combination of infrastructure-led industrialisation, digital support platforms, and international collaboration is positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key player in India’s next phase of MSME-driven growth.