Amaranatha terms Jagan 'great betrayer' of Rayalaseema

Anantapur: Former minister and TDP leader N Amaranatha Reddy said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain in history as the great betrayer of Rayalaseema people as he did nothing specific to suggest that he is better than any of the Congress chief ministers of the past.

Speaking at a district party meeting in his capacity as the TDP district observer here on Thursday, Amaranatha Reddy termed Jagan Mohan Reddy as a betrayer of the region although he hailed from the same region.

Maintaining that it was only N Chandrababu Naidu who did something on the irrigation and industrial front after N T Rama Rao while Jagan has nothing to his credit. Naidu had brought the mega industrial project Kia Motors and also the Jockey project in Raptadu but soon after the YSRCP came to power, the industry group shifted their project to another state, he added.

He lashed out at the Chief Minister for doing nothing to his own district. He promised to establish a steel plant and execute the project in one year but on this too he failed.

Amaranatha Reddy said during TDP rule, 95 per cent of works of bringing Handri-Neeva water to Kuppam were completed. But the remaining 5 per cent works have not been completed even after three-and-a-half years since YSRCP came to power. What commitment has the Chief Mminister to the region, he demanded to know.

Jagan did only injustice to Rayalaseema and did no justice to the state by dividing the people of the state in the name of three capitals, he said. He predicted that 2024 will be the end of YSRCP story. "Jagan will remain in state history as a non-performing chief minister," he remarked. TDP Politburo member Kalava Sreenivasulu, MLC B T Naidu and TDP district secretary Sridhar Choudhury were present.