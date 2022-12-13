Amaravathi Nrithyotsav concludes

Vijayawada (NTR District): Nataraj Music and Dance Academy has organised two-day dance festival 'Amaravathi Nrithyotsav' at Siddhardha auditorium here on Saturday and Sunday. Indian classical dances like Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Mohiniattam, Kathak and folk dances were performed during these two days.

The highlight of the festival is Odissi dance performed on Saturday by renowned artiste Sharon Lowen. With her excellent talent and experience, Sharon captured spectators' attention. Geeta Narayan Sudagani has presented Kuchipudi items while Rekha Raju and her group presented Mohiniattam. On the first day of the festival, the folk dance of Sambalpur tribal and folk centre, Odisha enthralled the audience.

On Sunday, Bonala Kiranmayi troupe and Anupama Mohan from Kerala presented Kuchipudi items and Debjani Chatterjee team from West Bengal had showcased Bharatanatyam items and Sai

Arts International group, Karnataka had performed Kathak items excellently.

The organisers presented lifetime achievement award to Voleti Rangamani for her excellent service to dance, especially to Simha Nandhini Natyam. The two-day function was conducted by Vikram Kumar, founder of Nataraj Music and Dance Academy.