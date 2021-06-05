Amaravati: 2 Information Commissioners take oath of office

Amaravati: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das administered oath of office to the two Information Commissioners Ulchala Hariprasad Reddy and Kakarla Chenna Reddy at the Chief Minister's conference hall in the Secretariat here on Friday.

After administering oath office, the Chief Secretary congratulated both the commissioners on behalf of the government by presenting shawls and bouquets to them. He exhorted the Information Commissioners to strive hard to implement the right to information in the State effectively. He said that right to information is a boon to people and the commissioners should instill confidence among people in the implementation of the enactment.Earlier, Special Chief Secretary Pravin Kumar welcomed the two commissioners.

State Chief Information Commissioner P Ramesh Kumar, information commissioners BV Ramana Kumar, Katta Janardhana Rao, R Srinivasa Rao, Protocol director Subrahmanyam Reddy and others were present.