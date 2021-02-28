Amaravati: 21 Deputy Collectors shuffled

Amaravati: The state government issued orders transferring and posting 21 deputy collectors on Saturday. As per the orders, M V Suryakala, deputy collector working as special deputy collector, land acquisition, National Highway, Visakhapatnam, is transferred and posted as executive officer, Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam.

N Vijayakumar, special deputy collector (LA) Valogonda project, is posted as special deputy collector, Telugu Ganga project, Nellore. J Siva Srinivasu, assistant secretary, chief commissioner of land administration, is posted as joint collector (Asara and welfare) Nellore. D Kodandarami Reddy waiting for posting is posted as forest settlement officer, Guntur.

A Sree Rama Chandra Murthy, waiting for posting, is posted in AP vigilance commission. K Adaiah, waiting for posting, is posted as special deputy collector, Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority. G V Subba Reddy, special deputy collector, K R R C Prakasam district, is posted as executive officer Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Dwaraka Tirumala.

A B V S B Srinivas is posted as special deputy collector KRRC East Godavari district. M Srinivasulu is posted as deputy collector, legal cell, Tirupati.

A Mahalakshmi Devi posted as assistant secretary, chief commissioner of land administration. E Sadhana, posted as special deputy collector, Amaravati Metropolitan Region development Authority. D Ramu Naik is posted as special deputy collector, GNSS Unit 3 Muddanur, Kadapa district.

B Chinna Obulesu is posted as DRO, Nellore district. K Hemalata is posed as Spl deputy collector, land acquisition, NH, Visakhapatnam. T Bapireddy is posted as JC (Asara and welfare) Nellore district.

K Krishnaveni is posted as JC (A&W) Prakasam district. G V Satyaveni is posted as project director, ICDS, East Godavari district. K M Barta Rosemond is posted as project director, ICDS, Nellore district.

K S Bhagya Rekha is posed as assistant secretary chief commissioner of land administration office Vijayawada. K Dinesh Kumar is posted as CEO, APNRT Society, on deputation.