Amaravati: AP High Court advocates staging a mega rally on Prakasam barrage today

Amaravati: Agitation by farmers over proposed shifting of capital from Amaravati turned into a broad based campaign with other sections of people too joining in it. People are expressing their opposition through various forms as the agitation reaching eighth day on Wednesday.



The protesting villagers are raising slogans of 'One State-One Capital and Andhra Pradesh-Capital Amaravati'.

Farmers staged protests with half tonsured heads, standing on Krishna river, wearing garlands of slippers, taking out rallies, blocking roads, women and children also participating in a large numbers at every village in the capital region.

Women from Krishna district performed pujas at Uddandarayunipalem, against the proposal of shifting the capital.

N Srinivasa Rao, a farmer at Mandadam village, where thousands of people gathered, said, "Jagan should withdraw his proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati. It is unethical and cheating the farmers. The government had committed to construct world-class capital here. At that time, when the government was taking lands, Jagan also supported it. But, now he himself taking U-turn, stating that he would develop three capitals."

On the other hand, the AP High Court Advocates Association, along with the Advocates JAC announced that they will organise a mega rally on the Prakasam Barrage on Krishna river on Thursday. Practising advocates from various districts have been participating in the protests.

Peeta Raman, secretary, AP High Court Advocates Association said that a protest against the decision of shifting HC from here to Kurnool would be held.

"It is our right to protest against the decision of the state government. The police are not giving permissions, despite our repeated attempts. We will stage protests in democratic manner," he said.