Amaravati: Babus told to optimise revenue generation

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to focus on available sources to generate more revenue, increase GST collection and make all-out efforts to get the arrears from the Centre.

During a review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said while senior officials should focus on revenue generation, the district collectors and joint collectors should take the responsibility to come up with new strategies and innovative reforms. He said it would be possible only if there was proper coordination between various departments and if effective measures to curb corruption in government departments were taken.

Referring to the issue of the fake challans, the CM asked the officials as to how and why it was kept under wraps till ACB raids took place and wanted to know why it was not brought to his notice.

He also questioned them about the action that was taken against those involved in it.



He ordered the authorities to get Intelligence reports and allocate a phone number in each office to lodge complaints about corruption. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to bring in proper SOPs to eradicate corruption and monitor the process of payment of challans in all government offices.

The officials informed Jagan that the software has now been changed and there would be no scope for corruption anymore.